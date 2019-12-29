Good Highway Conditions in Mountains Despite Recent Snowfall

Mountain highways remain open as motorists head to local snow play destinations to take advantage of recent snowfall, though some chain requirements are in force.

Earlier this week, a storm dropped more than two feet of snow on Big Bear Mountain Resort and more than three feet at Mountain High Resort.

All non-four-wheel-drive vehicles without snow-tread tires heading to Big Bear via northbound State Route 18 will be required to have chains on their vehicles between State Route 38 and Pine Knot Avenue, according to Caltrans.

Highway 18 near Lake Arrowhead and Highway 2 in Wrightwood also has similar chain requirements.

More snow was expected Sunday night through Monday night in Riverside

County and San Bernardino County mountains.

Snow is expected above 3,000 feet with heavy snowfall possible above

4,000 feet, where as much as eight inches of snow could fall, according to the National Weather Service, which issued a winter storm watch through Tuesday morning.