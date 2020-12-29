Hail, Snow and Rainbows: Scenes From SoCal's First Storm of Winter

The first significant storm of winter delivered rain, snow and hail, creating some unusual scenes around Southern California.

13 photos
1/13
Valerie Case
The view from Torrance Beach Dec. 28, 2020.
2/13
Heather Furlong
A rainbow near Point Mugu Dec. 28, 2020.
3/13
y b
Snow in the Yucaipa area Dec. 28, 2020.
4/13
Andrea Lopez
Hail in La Habra Dec. 28, 2020.
5/13
Monica Guereque
Hail blankets a street Dec. 28, 2020 in La Habra.
6/13
Amy-Jo Luna
Sledding in La Habra Dec. 28, 2020.
7/13
Jennifer Vargas
A wintry scene in Brea Dec. 28, 2020.
8/13
Dave Kampa
A storm Dec. 28, 2020 brought hail, rain and snow to Southern California.
9/13
James Johnson
Hail in La Habra Dec. 28, 2020.
10/13
Sean Mount
A rainbow appears Dec. 28, 2020 in the Whittier Hills area.
11/13
Amy-Jo Luna
Sledding in La Habra Dec. 28, 2020.
12/13
Getty
A person wearing a face mask takes pictures from a viewing area overlooking the Hollywood sign shrouded by clouds during heavy rains as seen from the Griffith Observatory on December 28, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. – Los Angeles residents woke up to rain today as the first major storm of the season hit the area. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
13/13
Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 28: Clouds drift over the L.A. Basin as rain falls during the last storm of the year in a view from the Griffith Observatory on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

This article tagged under:

weatherstormSnow

More Photo Galleries

Free Or Cheap Things Angelenos Can Do From Home
Free Or Cheap Things Angelenos Can Do From Home
Admire the Merry Barrels of St. Helena
Admire the Merry Barrels of St. Helena
Holiday Happenings Are on a Roll Around SoCal
Holiday Happenings Are on a Roll Around SoCal
Photos: Drive-Thru Cheer Brightens the Holidays Outside Dodger Stadium
Photos: Drive-Thru Cheer Brightens the Holidays Outside Dodger Stadium
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us