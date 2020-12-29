Hail, Snow and Rainbows: Scenes From SoCal's First Storm of Winter Published 42 mins ago • Updated 20 mins ago The first significant storm of winter delivered rain, snow and hail, creating some unusual scenes around Southern California. 13 photos 1/13 Valerie Case The view from Torrance Beach Dec. 28, 2020. 2/13 Heather Furlong A rainbow near Point Mugu Dec. 28, 2020. 3/13 y b Snow in the Yucaipa area Dec. 28, 2020. 4/13 Andrea Lopez Hail in La Habra Dec. 28, 2020. 5/13 Monica Guereque Hail blankets a street Dec. 28, 2020 in La Habra. 6/13 Amy-Jo Luna Sledding in La Habra Dec. 28, 2020. 7/13 Jennifer Vargas A wintry scene in Brea Dec. 28, 2020. 8/13 Dave Kampa A storm Dec. 28, 2020 brought hail, rain and snow to Southern California. 9/13 James Johnson Hail in La Habra Dec. 28, 2020. 10/13 Sean Mount A rainbow appears Dec. 28, 2020 in the Whittier Hills area. 11/13 Amy-Jo Luna Sledding in La Habra Dec. 28, 2020. 12/13 Getty A person wearing a face mask takes pictures from a viewing area overlooking the Hollywood sign shrouded by clouds during heavy rains as seen from the Griffith Observatory on December 28, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. – Los Angeles residents woke up to rain today as the first major storm of the season hit the area. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images) 13/13 Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 28: Clouds drift over the L.A. Basin as rain falls during the last storm of the year in a view from the Griffith Observatory on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) This article tagged under: weatherstormSnow 0 More Photo Galleries Free Or Cheap Things Angelenos Can Do From Home Admire the Merry Barrels of St. Helena Holiday Happenings Are on a Roll Around SoCal Photos: Drive-Thru Cheer Brightens the Holidays Outside Dodger Stadium