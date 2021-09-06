Heat Advisories Are in the Labor Day Forecast for Southern California

Parts of Southern California are under heat advisories as hot and dry conditions continue through the Labor Day holiday.

The heat advisories are in effect through 8 p.m. for the Santa Clarita Valley, Ventura and Los Angeles county mountains, and Orange County and inland areas.

"Today, you want to avoid too much exposure to the heat," said NBC4 forecast Belen De Leon.

It may be a holiday but the heat is not taking the day off. Temperatures away from the coast will be in the 90s and 100s! Heat alerts continue for the mountains, IE, and deserts through tonight. Be safe and have a #HappyLaborDay! @NBCLA #todayinLA pic.twitter.com/ZGJhbVeRuj — Belen De Leon (@BelenNBCLA) September 6, 2021

A heat advisory for the San Fernando expired Sunday, but Monday will still bring near-100-degree temperatures in some areas.

In the Antelope Valley, Monday highs are expected to range between 98 and 106 degrees.

The Los Angeles County Health Officer issued a heat alert for the west San Fernando Valley on Sunday and Monday, and a heat advisory Monday for the Santa Clarita and Antelope valleys.

Skies will be mostly clear with only minimal morning low clouds through the long weekend. A ridge of high pressure building over Central California will dominate the region, reducing relative humidity and creating bone-dry conditions.

The high temperatures, combined with the extremely low humidity, will create critical fire weather conditions through Tuesday over the valleys, mountains and deserts of Southern California.

Elevated surf and dangerous rip currents were also expected through Monday night. Surf up to 3 to 5 feet can be expected across south-facing beaches

Swimmers were warned to stay out of the water or swim near a lifeguard, and to avoid rock jetties, walls and cliffs.

A gradual cooling trend is expected to begin Tuesday throughout with highs dropping up to 8-10 degrees by next weekend.