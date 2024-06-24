Heat warnings and heat advisories in effect for LA County

High temperatures reaching 96 to 108 degrees were in the forecast for Southern California's mountains and interior valleys during a week of heat warnings before gradual cooling into the weekend.

An excessive heat warning was issued through Thursday for parts of the Antelope Valley A heat advisory has also been issued for the Western San Gabriel Mountains/HIghway 14 Corridor for heat continuing from the weekend through Monday.

"We're in this stretch of above-normal temperatures," said NBCLA forecaster Belen De Leon. "When you look back at the beginning of the month, Mother Nature couldn't really make up her mind. But now it is summer and those temperatures, although they're going to be lowering in the coming days, they're still going to stay above normal."

Highs were expected in the mid-80s in downtown Los Angeles and nearby areas Tuesday. The highs in the San Gabriel Valley are expected in the low 90s, in the mid-90s in the San Fernando Valley and Santa Clarita Valley, and 107 in the Antelope Valley.

"At least that's an improvement from the last few days,"

After triple-digit temperatures in some areas, Southern California will see some heat relief on the horizon as the system that brought above-normal temperatures will slowly weaken in the coming days. Temperatures will gradually cool, dipping into the high 80s in the west San Fernando Valley before the heat builds against this weekend.

Heat safety

Los Angeles Public Health reminds people to “take precautions to avoid heat-related illness, especially older adults, young children, outdoor workers, athletes, and people with a chronic medical condition who are especially sensitive to negative health impacts from extreme heat.”

Los Angeles Public Health also offers the following recommendations for the high-temperature days ahead:

Drink plenty of water and keep hydrated throughout the day.

Plan your day to avoid going out during the hottest hours.

If must go out, wear sunscreen, lightweight and light-colored clothes, and wear a hat or use an umbrella.

Never leave a human or an animal in a parked car. “Cars get very hot inside, even if the windows are ‘cracked’ or open,” said a Public Health officer, suggesting people to call 911 if seeing a child or pet in a car alone.

Beware of heat-related illnesses and emergencies, such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Symptoms include “high body temperature (103°F or higher), vomiting, dizziness, confusion, and hot, red, dry, or damp skin.”

Residents who do not have access to air conditioning are encouraged to visit a city-operated cooling center during peak heat hours.

To find a location near you, visit https://ready.lacounty.gov/heat/ or call 2-1-1, the number is available 24 hours a day which can also be used for inquiring emergency preparedness information and other referral services.