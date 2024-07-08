First Alert Forecast

Heat grips Southern California to start the week. See the 7-day forecast

Heat records melted over the weekend in Lancaster with more 100-degree days on the way for the desert community north of Los Angeles.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Heat alerts remain in effect in parts of Southern California to start the week after a weekend of record high temperatures in Los Angeles County.

Heat warnings and advisories that began late last week were extended Monday, when temperatures in the mid-90s are in the forecast for valley areas and the Inland Empire. Temperatures in the LA basin and inland Orange County will reach the mid-80s with low-70s on the coast.

Downtown LA will be around average for this time of year. After a high of 90 degrees on Wednesday, temperatures are expected to cool into the weekend.

"The remainder of the week, we start cooling off," said NBCLA meteorologist David Biggar said. "By the time we get into next weekend, right back around average in the mid-80s."

Desert communities will again see temperatures well above 100 degrees with a high of 120 in the low desert forecast.

Palmdale and Lancaster both set record highs for Sunday's date. Palmdale recorded a high of 114 degrees, breaking the record of 110 set in 1989. Lancaster's 115 degrees broke the record of 110 set in 1989 and 2017.

Lancaster's 115-degree temperature also set the record high for July, breaking the old mark of 114 set on July 18, 1960, and July 19, 1960. It also tied a record high of 115 degrees set on June 30, 2013. The record for most consecutive days above 110 since 1945 was set in Lancaster.

"Were going to be adding way more days to this streak," Biggar said.

It was 101 in Sandberg on Sunday, breaking the record for the day of 100 set in 2018.

An excessive heat warning was extended until at least 9 p.m. Thursday for 5 and 14 freeway corridors, the western San Gabriel Mountains, San Gabriel foothills, the Antelope Valley and the Angeles Crest Highway.

Another excessive heat warning will be in effect through Wednesday in the Santa Clarita Valley, the Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Calabasas, San Fernando Valley and eastern San Gabriel Mountains, where temperatures well over 100 degrees are expected.

A red flag warning, indicated a high risk for wildfires, will be in effect until at least 6 a.m. Monday for the western Antelope Valley foothills and the 5 Freeway corridor in northern LA County.

City News Service contributed to this report.

