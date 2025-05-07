See health safety tips to stay cool when LA feels the heat

Southern Californians will finally feel the heat with a spring warmup in the forecast.

Temperatures will warm in time for Mother's Day weekend, reaching into the high 80s and low 90s in some areas. The spring heat follows a stretch of cool and cloudy days in Los Angeles.

The rise in temperatures means an increased risked for heat-related illnesses, which can come in two forms -- heat exhaustion and the more extreme heat stroke.

Heat exhaustion symptoms include heavy sweating and a rapid pulse. If you feel yourself coming down with heat exhaustion, get to air conditioning quickly and drink lots of water to stay hydrated.

Heat stroke is what happens when heat exhaustion is not treated. People experiencing heat stroke stop sweating entirely, and may lose consciousness. Seek help immediately by calling 911 if you or someone you know is experiencing heat stroke.

Here are some tips to avoid heat-related illnesses: