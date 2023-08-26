Warm week starts with heat warnings, advisories. Here's when to expect peak heat in SoCal

Heat warnings and advisories go into effect for Southern California with near-record high temperatures in the forecast to start the last week of August.

Heat advisories and more severe heat warnings will go into effect at 10 a.m. Monday and extend through 8 p.m. Tuesday for a widespread part of Los Angeles, the Santa Monica Mountains and the San Gabriel and Santa Clarita valleys. The warning includes a large swath of inland areas, including Northridge, Pasadena, Pomona and Inland Empire communities.

Sunday's highs reached 103 degrees in the downtown Riverside and Hemet areas. Coachella hit a sweltering 112.

"We're reaching the peak of this little mini-heat wave," said NBC4 forecaster Belen De Leon. "It is going to sizzle.

"This is the end of August, typically our hottest time of the year."

Temperatures were in the 70s early Monday in valley areas and upper 60s in the basin.

Highs are expected to eclipse 100 degrees in parts of the San Fernando, Santa Clarita and Antelope valleys through Wednesday. Peak heat will likely be Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will be 8 to 16 degrees above normal for many communities.

Highs in downtown Los Angeles were expected to exceed 90 degrees Sunday through Wednesday.

The hot, dry conditions were also expected to bring elevated wildfire danger away from the coast through Wednesday.

Gradual cooling arrives mid- to late-week with an increase in monsoon moisture.

LA Cooling Centers

Six cooling centers would be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.