Another Spring Heat Wave Begins This Week With Blazing Temperatures

Temperatures will climb into the 90s and triple-digits during a week of blazing heat in Southern California.

The peak of the heat arrives Wednesday and sticks around through Thursday, when even the beaches will swelter in the 90s. The week starts with temperatures in the 80s for most of Southern California.

“You have time to prepare,” said NBC4 forecaster Shanna Mendiola. “Stay cool and stay safe.”

The above-average temperatures mark the second heat wave of spring. Triple-digit temperature records are possible Thursday.

"Thursday is going to be our hottest day of the week for everybody," said Mendiola.

Expect highs Monday of 77 in Avalon, Long Beach and on Mount Wilson; 78 at LAX; 84 in San Gabriel and downtown LA; 85 in Palmdale and Lancaster; 87 in Pasadena; 88 in Saugus; 90 in Burbank; and 95 in Woodland Hills. A few more highs in the 90s are expected Tuesday, and Woodland Hills will hit 100 Wednesday and Thursday.

Sunny skies were also forecast in Orange County Monday, along with highs of 69 on Santiago Peak; 72 in Laguna Beach and San Clemente; 73 in Newport Beach; 75 on Ortega Highway at 2,600 feet; 78 at Fremont Canyon; 81 at Trabuco Canyon; 83 in Fullerton, Irvine and Yorba Linda; and 84 in Anaheim. Highs will reach 90 in Anaheim Tuesday, and other communities will hit the 90s starting Wednesday.

The big story for this coming week is the heat. Some want it, some don't, but it can be problematic for many, especially those with limited ways to stay cool. Now is the time to prepare if you need to! #LAheat #SBAheat #CAheat #socal pic.twitter.com/w6mRmEmn0S — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) May 4, 2020

Gusty northwest-to-north winds of between 35 and 55 mph will blow Monday in Santa Barbara and LA counties, including the 5 Freeway corridor north of Los Angeles, in the San Gabriel Mountains, coastal areas, and in the Antelope and Santa Clarita valleys. Gusts of more than 60 mph are possible.

The wind will create hazardous driving and boating conditions, could knock down trees and limbs and trigger power outages.

A heat advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 9 p.m. Friday in the Riverside area. An excessive heat watch will also take effect Tuesday morning and last until Friday evening in the Coachella Valley and the San Gorgonio Pass.

High temperatures Monday are forecast to reach 100 in the Coachella Valley, 89 in the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning, 89 in Hemet and Riverside, 87 in Lake Elsinore, 84 in Temecula and 76 in Idyllwild.

High temperatures in the Riverside area are expected to top out in the mid- to high-90s on Wednesday and Thursday, while the mercury in the Coachella Valley is expected to reach its peak at 107 on Thursday.