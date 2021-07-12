This Week Starts With Humidity and Extreme Heat. When Will It Cool Down?

Southern Californians face another day of dangerous, triple-digit temperatures and elevated fire danger in some areas as humid conditions persist across the region.

A Flex Alert that goes into effect Monday afternoon marks the third since Friday due to the heat. The alert is a call for residents to voluntarily conserve power to reduce stress on the state's power grid.

A cooling trend is expected Tuesday that will bring temperatures down to near normal levels for the rest of the week.

"The main thing to note for the next couple of days we're actually on a cooling trend," said NBC4 forecaster David Biggar. "It's not very steep for the basin and coast line, but as we head toward Friday, it'll be a little bit cooler and the humidity will be going away."

Triple-digit temperatures are still expected throughout the week in the Antelope Valley, where record temperatures were recorded in two cities for the second straight day on Sunday.

Lancaster set a record-high of 113 degrees on Sunday, and Palmdale a record-high 111. Saturday's highs of 112 in Palmdale broke the old record for that date of 109 set in 2003, while the 113 in Lancaster broke 1961's record of 112.

An excessive heat warning remained in effect in the Antelope Valley through 9 p.m. Monday, with the NWS predicting ``dangerously hot conditions'' and temperatures up to 115 degrees. Temperatures won't drop dramatically overnight in the area either, with lows expected in the mid-70s to mid-80s.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued an extreme heat warning through Tuesday in the Antelope Valley, and through Monday in the Santa Clarita and western San Fernando valleys. County officials said those without air conditioning at home can take advantage of cooling centers, with information on locations available at https://ready.lacounty.gov/heat/ or by calling 211.

A less severe heat advisory will be in effect until 9 p.m. Monday for Los Angeles County mountains, excluding the Santa Monica range. Forecasters said lower elevations could see temperatures of up to 109 degrees.

A heat advisory was allowed to expire in the Santa Clarita Valley at 9 p.m. Sunday.

A continuing onshore flow will keep temperatures cooler along the coast.

LA County residents can take solace in the fact that this weekend's high temps are still well short of the eye-popping numbers recorded in Death Valley. The Mojave Desert location -- known for the Earth's hottest recorded temperature of 134 degrees in 1913 -- reached a high of 130 degrees on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, the California Independent System Operator, which manages the state's power grid, has declared a Flex Alert -- a call for voluntary conservation in hopes of reducing strain on the system and preventing outages -- from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday.