Unseasonable Heat Will Bring a Summer Feel to SoCal

Winter will take a break Tuesday when summer-like conditions turn up the heat in Southern California.

Temperatures in some communities will soar into the eighties, or at least 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

"By the time we get to about mid-morning, we're going to see temperatures heat up," said NBC4 forecaster Shanna Mendiola.

SoCal will see weak to moderate Santa Ana winds through Thursday, with the strongest expected Tuesday and Wednesday. In LA County, a wind advisory will be in effect in the San Gabriel and Santa Monica mountains and the Santa Clarita and San Fernando valleys from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. Wednesday. Northeast winds will reach 20 to 30 mph accompanied by gusts of up to 45 mph.

Along the coast, in beach cities, downtown LA, Beverly Hills, Hollywood and Long Beach, a wind advisory will also be in force from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. Wednesday with winds of 15 to 25 mph and gusts of up to 35 mph.

Downtown LA will reach around 83 degrees, or about 14 degrees above normal, while a high of around 82 is expected in Woodland Hills, or about 11 degrees higher than normal. The high in downtown LA on Thursday may reach 85 degrees.

The heat is another sign of a tame winter in Southern California. The region has received only about 70 percent of the normal volume of rain. Downtown LA should have had 10.43 inches but so far has recorded 7.32.

Other high in SoCal Tuesday include 63 degrees on Mount Wilson; 69 in Palmdale; 70 in Lancaster; 74 in Saugus and Avalon; 78 at LAX; 80 in San Gabriel; 81 in Long Beach; and 82 in downtown LA, Woodland Hills and Pasadena. Wednesday's temperatures will be about the same, but Thursday's, a few degrees higher.

Sunny and windy conditions were also forecast in Orange County, along with highs of 57 on Santiago Peak; 69 on Ortega Highway at 2,600 feet; 72 in San Clemente; 74 in Laguna Beach; 75 in Fremont Canyon; 76 in Newport Beach; 78 in Trabuco Canyon; 80 in Yorba Linda; 81 in Mission Viejo; 83 in Fullerton, Irvine and Anaheim.

The pattern over the coming days will be the same as in LA County, with highs about the same Wednesday but a few degrees higher Thursday, including 86 in Anaheim.