Here’s When to Expect Rain This Week in Southern California

What to Know The heaviest rainfall is expected Tuesday, and drivers should be prepare for a wet morning commute

Rain will start around or after midnight and continues throughout Tuesday with scattered showers on Wednesday

The storms will bring the most significant rainfall of what has been an unusually dry start to the year

Southern California is well below its average rainfall for this time of year with hopes for some relief from the dry spell riding on a soaking rainstorm expected to arrive Tuesday.

A storm tapping into a band of subtropical moisture is on schedule to bring light showers, possibly as early as late Monday, before heavy rainfall through Tuesday. Rain amounts are expected to range from 1 to 3 inches.

"We've got a significant rain chance, starting tonight," said NBC4 forecaster Shanna Mendiola.

This is a warm system, so don't expect much snow.

Here's a look at this week's rainy forecast.

Monday

Monday will be mostly dry and partly cloudy as the main system churns off the coast. SoCal is looking at a slight chance of light showers for Ventura County, but the rest of the region will likely stay dry. Temperatures will be warmer with many areas climbing into the 70s.

Tuesday

Rain will start around or after midnight on Tuesday and through the morning -- you know what that means for the morning drive. The morning rain may be a heavier through Ventura and Los Angeles counties. The Inland Empire will see scattered showers, which might be heavy at times.

By midday and into the afternoon, expect cold air and instability that will increase the intensity of some showers. It might also mean embedded thunderstorms with heavy rain. Flood advisories are possible with some minor debris flows near recent burn areas.

Moderate to heavy rain will likely continue into Tuesday afternoon before starting to break up overnight.

Snow levels will be between 7,500 and 8,000 feet.

Wednesday

Wednesday will likely be drier than Tuesday. Expect scattered showers, but many areas may see no rain at all. The best chance for rain will be in elevated areas like foothills and mountains.

Thursday

The system will be on the way out by Thursday, but some moisture coming out of the north will move through our area. This will likely bring more rain showers to the mountains and high desert.

An unusually dry start to the year has left some parts of the state in moderate drought. And, although the state’s major reservoirs are in good shape after a very wet 2019, this winter’s very dry January and February have left this winter’s snowpack well below average.



NBC4's David Biggar contributed to this report.