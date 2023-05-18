Seal Beach

High Surf Floods Streets and Parking Lots in Seal Beach

More flooding is possible through Thursday evening along the Southern California coast.

By Lauren Coronado and Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

Water from high surf flooded parking lots and streets overnight in parts of coastal Orange County.

Public works crews were working to contain flooding early Thursday in Seal Beach, one of several seaside communities in Southern California under a beach hazard. The beach hazard statement will remain in effect through Thursday night.

news 1 hour ago

This $18 Million Invisible House Is the Most Expensive Listing in Joshua Tree — and It's Already a Money-Maker

travel 1 hour ago

‘Dr. Beach' Names the Top 10 Beaches in the US for 2023

A temporary sand berm was in place in Seal Beach. Water flooded bike paths and lapped at the fronts of some residents' homes.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"I've experienced a lot of winter flooding along the boardwalk," said resident Jack Szczerban. "That's typically when you see the storm surges come up. Pretty unusual for it to come up this late in the year."

There were no reports of significant damage. One car was towed from the water.

High tide Thursday is at 9:38 a.m. and 8:58 p.m. Low tide is at 2:42 p.m. Waves up to 8 feet are possible.

Temperatures will rise into the 70s. Belen De Leon has the forecast for Thursday May 18, 2023.

This article tagged under:

Seal Beach
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us