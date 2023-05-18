High Surf Floods Streets and Parking Lots in Seal Beach

Water from high surf flooded parking lots and streets overnight in parts of coastal Orange County.

Public works crews were working to contain flooding early Thursday in Seal Beach, one of several seaside communities in Southern California under a beach hazard. The beach hazard statement will remain in effect through Thursday night.

A temporary sand berm was in place in Seal Beach. Water flooded bike paths and lapped at the fronts of some residents' homes.

"I've experienced a lot of winter flooding along the boardwalk," said resident Jack Szczerban. "That's typically when you see the storm surges come up. Pretty unusual for it to come up this late in the year."

There were no reports of significant damage. One car was towed from the water.

High tide Thursday is at 9:38 a.m. and 8:58 p.m. Low tide is at 2:42 p.m. Waves up to 8 feet are possible.

