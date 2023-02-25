A storm tapping into an atmospheric river over the Pacific brought days of rain to Southern California, including heavy overnight downpours throughout the region.

Three-day rainfall totals include nearly 10 inches in Woodland Hills after hours of heavy rain throughout the San Fernando Valley late Friday and into Saturday.

"This was parked over LA and Ventura county for several hours last night," said NBC4 forecaster Shanna Mendiola.

Rain is expected to diminish Saturday afternoon before lingering scattered showers Sunday. Another storm is due to arrive early next week.

Here are some of the top rainfall totals in the Los Angeles area through 3 a.m. Saturday.

Woodland Hills: 9.56

Stunt Ranch: 8.58

Newhall: 7.20

West Fork Heliport: 7.60

La Canada Flintridge: 7.48

Eagle Rock Reservoir: 6.34

Pasadena: 6.30

Sepulveda Canyon and Mulholland Drive: 6.20

Hansen Dam: 6.18

Canoga Park: 6.03

Van Nuys: 5.63

Agoura Hills: 5.36

Burbank: 5.24

Northridge: 5.00

Curious how much rain we've gotten? The 3 day total for Woodland Hills is almost 10"! Check out other reports from @NWSLosAngeles. #larain @nbcla https://t.co/NpHUmwc7WK — Belen De Leon (@BelenNBCLA) February 25, 2023

The storm was fueled by a weather phenomenon behind some of California's wettest and most destructive storms. Atmospheric rivers are long plumes of moisture over the Pacific Ocean that tend to move through the atmosphere in streams between 250 and 375 miles wide.

The rivers in the sky move a staggering amount of water. One atmospheric river can move an average of 10.5 trillion gallons of water per day.

The strongest atmospheric rivers can move anywhere between seven and 25 times as much water as the flow of the Mississippi River, which is the second longest river in North America and has a watershed that reaches 32 states, according to the national park service.