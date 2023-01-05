How to Stay Safe on the Road If Driving During SoCal's Winter Storm

Lee esta historia en español aquí.

Southern California and the rest of the state are in the middle of days’ worth of rain, making for potentially treacherous conditions on the roadways.

Drivers can expect to encounter poor visibility, flooding, downed trees and strong winds on the road, with the California Department of Transportation advising against travel. However, there are a few tips people can follow to help them navigate more safely if they absolutely must get behind the wheel.

One of the big risks on wet roadways is hydroplaning. “Don’t press on the brakes,” Caltrans spokesman Roberto Gómez warned. “You need to lift your foot off the brake and let the car continue, and you do the same with the steering wheel.”

When approaching a flooded area, the best thing to do is to turn back around. What may seem like a puddle may actually be deeper, Gómez said.

The Automobile Club of Southern California also has the following tips for driving in the rain or snow:

Turn on your headlights to increase visibility.

Slow down and ensure there’s enough space in front of you to give yourself time to brake. Leave at least three times more distance than normal between yourself and the car in front of you.

Brake softly to avoid hydroplaning.

Don’t use cruise control on wet, icy or snowy roads.

Watch out for icy roadways, especially with bridges and other elevated areas, which freeze before roads.

Be careful on streets that aren’t frequently transited, since they may not be cleaned as frequently as other roads.

You should also ensure your vehicle is in proper working order. “You have to check your battery. The cold affects the battery,” said mechanic Gustavo Gálvez. “You also have to make sure that your tires are in good shape and that they have the proper pressure.”

To check the tire thread, Gálvez suggested using a quarter and placing it upside down in the groove of the tire. If the tread covers George Washington’s head, you’re good to go, but if not, it’s time to get new tires.