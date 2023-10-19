First Alert Forecast

After morning fog, October heat advisory goes into effect for parts of LA County

Temperatures will soar into the triple-digits in parts of Los Angeles County during the warmest day of the week.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

An October heat advisory will be in effect Thursday for parts of Southern California.

The warmest day of the week will bring temperatures reaching triple-digits in some areas. The heat advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

"We've got temperatures that are going to feel like summer," said NBCLA forecaster Belen De Leon.

The Santa Clarita Valley, San Fernando Valley and Santa Monica Mountains can expect temperatures between 94 and 101 degrees. Temperatures in Palos Verdes Hills are expected between 85 and 93.

The heat advisory extends into most of Orange County, southwestern San Bernardino County, western Riverside County and southeastern Ventura County.

A dense fog advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. for coastal areas of Los Angeles County. Malibu and downtown Los Angeles can expect dense fog conditions with visibility about a quarter mile or less in some areas. Pacific Palisades, LAX, Long Beach, Redondo Beach, Santa Monica, Torrance, Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood and Norwalk are also experiencing dense fog.

"Eventually, it'll clear, and then game on," said De Leon. "We're going to get some warmer temperatures.

"It's not until this weekend when that fall weather starts to take over our forecast."

Temperatures will cool slightly on Friday before a stronger onshore flow brings even cooler temperatures for the weekend.

