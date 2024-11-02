SoCal weekend forecast brings strong wind gusts and a slight chance of rain

Los Angeles' weekend forecast includes a small chance of rain and increasingly powerful winds into early next week for parts of Southern California.

Most areas will see a mix of sun and clouds Saturday with that slight chance of rain in mountain and foothill locations. Amounts won't be significant, totalling less than a tenth of an inch of rain.

"It's a very slim chance," said NBCLA meteorologist David Biggar. "Mainly for the area mountains with temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s.

"The main story, I think, because the chance of rain is so small, is actually going to be the wind that comes our way as we get into the afternoon and evening, and then into Sunday and Monday."

By 5 p.m. Saturday, wind gusts will build to 30 mph on the coast with strong gusts in desert and mountain communities.

Winds will shift overnight and into Sunday morning, leaving Southern California with winds out of the north. Expect strong gusts south of the Cajon Pass through the Inland Empire, and in LA and Ventura counties.

"This is starting to turn into an offshore wind," Biggar said. "It looks like we'll get our classic Santa Ana setup as we get into early Monday."

By Monday morning, winds will be confined to wind-prone areas with warmer temperatures and a rise in fire danger.