Spring temperatures to soar. Here's when to expect the peak of the heat

A mostly cool and cloudy spring in Southern California turned sunny and warm this week with the peak of the heat yet to come.
Temperatures Friday and Saturday will reach 90 to 100 degrees inland with temperatures in the upper 70s and 80s along the coast. Heat alerts go into effect Friday as spring warmth settles in for the end of the week.
"We're going to be heating up day by day," said NBC4 meteorologist Shanna Mendiola. "It's really going to feel like summer out there."
Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.
The warmup marks a dramatic change from earlier this week when temperatures in the Inland Empire were in the 70s. Some areas climbed into the upper 80s Thursday, when temperatures were nearly 10 degrees above normal in many areas.
Extreme heat warnings are possible for the deserts. Expect less severe heat advisories Saturday for parts of Riverside, San Bernardino, Los Angeles, and Ventura counties. The heat advisory in effect from Friday morning to Saturday night does not include the Los Angele basin.
"The good news is this is only going to last two days," said Mendiola. "But until we get there, remember to stay safe in the heat."
Temperatures will start to cool for Mother's Day on Sunday, but remain above normal with highs in the 70s and 80s.
A sharp cooldown is in next week's forecast.
Spring heat health tips
- Stay hydrated! The more hydrated you are, the more effective your body will be at keeping you cool. Drink water – not fizzy and alcoholic drinks, which will dehydrate you.
- Avoid exercise in the middle of the day. If you need to exercise outside, do it early in the morning when the temperature is lower.
- Wear lightweight, light-colored natural fabrics like cotton and linen, as these will help your skin breathe and let your sweat evaporate, cooling you down.
- We sweat around half a pint daily from both feet (and we wonder why they stink!), so if you can, wear sandals or flip-flops to let your foot sweat evaporate.
- Use a fan to circulate air from open windows. Keep your blinds or curtains drawn during the day, so your home doesn’t heat up while you’re out. Turn off big appliances and help prevent brown-outs!
- To cool down quickly, run your wrists under a cold tap or keep a water spray in the fridge for a quick cooling spritz to the face.
- Keep some wet wipes in your bag so you can freshen up your hands, face and neck if you get hot or clammy.
- Want to stay cool at night? One way is to wash your feet in cool water or take a cold shower before bedtime – especially if you get hot during the night or have hot sweats.
- To cool down in bed, try keeping your pillowcase or sheets in a plastic bag in the fridge during the day. Put them back on the bed at night. The fabric will stay cool when you’re trying to get to sleep.
- And bring your pets in and make sure they have shade and water.
- Be prepared for power outages and know where cooling centers are!