Spring temperatures to soar. Here's when to expect the peak of the heat

A mostly cool and cloudy spring in Southern California turned sunny and warm this week with the peak of the heat yet to come.

Temperatures Friday and Saturday will reach 90 to 100 degrees inland with temperatures in the upper 70s and 80s along the coast. Heat alerts go into effect Friday as spring warmth settles in for the end of the week.

"We're going to be heating up day by day," said NBC4 meteorologist Shanna Mendiola. "It's really going to feel like summer out there."

The warmup marks a dramatic change from earlier this week when temperatures in the Inland Empire were in the 70s. Some areas climbed into the upper 80s Thursday, when temperatures were nearly 10 degrees above normal in many areas.

Extreme heat warnings are possible for the deserts. Expect less severe heat advisories Saturday for parts of Riverside, San Bernardino, Los Angeles, and Ventura counties. The heat advisory in effect from Friday morning to Saturday night does not include the Los Angele basin.

"The good news is this is only going to last two days," said Mendiola. "But until we get there, remember to stay safe in the heat."

Temperatures will start to cool for Mother's Day on Sunday, but remain above normal with highs in the 70s and 80s.

A sharp cooldown is in next week's forecast.

Spring heat health tips