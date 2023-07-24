Above-normal heat presses on through this week. Here's when SoCal reaches peak heat

Heat advisories go into effect Tuesday as Southern California reaches the height of a warm spell with no relief from above-normal temperatures in sight.

Above-normal temperatures will continue throughout the region, with some valley, mountain and desert areas again facing the possibility of record-setting high temperatures. A high-pressure system will keep above-normal temperatures in place this week and possibly through the weekend.

A heat advisory will be in place from 10 a.m. Tuesday until 8 p.m. Wednesday for the Santa Clarita Valley, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Calabasas, San Fernando Valley, San Gabriel Valley, western San Gabriel Mountains and the 5 and Antelope Valley 14 freeway corridors. Daytime temperatures in those areas will range from 95 to 105 degrees. Overnight lows will be in the 60s and 70s, but up to the 80s in the foothills.

"Today and tomorrow are when we have those heat advisories in effect, but temperatures are going to remain hot for the rest of the week," said NBC4 forecaster Belen De Leon. "It's not until the second half of the weekend and early next week when temperatures lower, but even then it's still hot and above normal."

In Santa Clarita, a high of 106 is in Tuesday's forecast. Highs remain above 100 for the community north of Los Angeles through Friday.

Breezy onshore winds will team with the heat to create hazardous wildfire conditions. A brush fire burned about three acres of vegetation near the 18600 block of Mulholland Drive in the Tarzana area Monday afternoon, when temperatures reached the mid-90s. There were no reports of injuries or building damage.

The marine layer will continue to keep conditions more mild in coastal areas.

Over the weekend, triple-digit temperatures in Palmdale and Lancaster set new records for July 22, each at 109 degrees -- breaking records from 1953 and 2006, respectively.