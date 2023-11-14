What to Know The first of two systems will bring scattered showers Wednesday into Thursday.

A second system will bring steadier rain Friday into Saturday.

Snow levels will stay above 7,500 to 8,000 feet for mountain communities.

Days of scattered showers are in the forecast for Southern California.

Rain will arrive in two waves, the first starting Wednesday into Thursday. A second round of scattered showers begins Friday and continues into the weekend.

The first system off the coast will drop rain over the ocean before eventually moving east. Rainfall will be spread across several hours, making it unlikely the system will produce significant downpours.

Clouds will increase Tuesday night. By Wednesday, the first scattered rain will arrive. The on-and-off showers will amount to .50 to 1.50 inches of rain for the coast, basin and valleys.

One to 2 inches of rain are forecast in the foothills and mountains with snow levels at 7,500 to 8,000 feet. Winds will gust from 30 to 50 mph.

"You will find pockets of heavier rain that move in across portions of our region," said NBCLA forecaster Melissa Magee. "The same thing holds true as we get into Thursday."

Steadier rain arrives Friday with lingering showers on Saturday.

Widespread rain is likely this week between Wed to Sat, 1-3" expected but still a chance the storm could back off some. We're likely to see slick roads due to the long period of dry weather & oil accumulation - so slow down & use extra caution! #CAwx #SoCal pic.twitter.com/tTt1T1YwNT — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) November 14, 2023

"It's not a constant rain," said Magee. "It will not be a washout. We're kind of in and out of these scattered showers."

High temperatures will drop into the upper 60s Wednesday in Los Angeles and on the coast and stay there into the weekend.

California is drought-free as it enters the wettest months of the year, according to the weekly U.S. Drought Monitor report. At this time last year, 99 percent of the state was in moderate drought with 41 percent of the state in extreme drought.