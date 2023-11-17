Second wave of showers to soak SoCal. Here's when to expect wind and rain

Southern California faces a weekend of soggy weather as this week's second storm moves into the Los Angeles area.

Skies that cleared after the first wave of wet weather arrived on Wednesday will begin to cloud over again Friday. Rainfall amounts from the next round of rain are expected to be higher that the mid-week system.

Showers will become more widespread Friday night into Saturday morning. Some communities could see rainfall rates of 1 to 1.75 inches per hour if isolated thunderstorms or heavy downpours develop.

"Clouds increase as we get closer to sunset (Friday), then the rain moves in tonight through Saturday," said NBCLA forecaster Belen De Leon. "Saturday is looking like a soggy day with a chance for a few isolated storms."

No, the storm isn't over, this is just a break. Through Fri afternoon, most activity will be limited to SLO/SB Co. More widespread rain will move in Fri night-Sat am. Additional rain: SLO/SB: 1", 1-2.5" for hills/mtns VTU/LA: 0.25-0.75, 0.75-1.5" hills/mtns. #carain #socal #cawx pic.twitter.com/rItJFbJCwV — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) November 17, 2023

Most areas in Los Angeles County can expect less than an inch of rain with higher totals in Ventura County. Isolated thunderstorms are possible in Orange County and portions of the Inland Empire on Saturday.

Showers continue into Saturday before the diminishing through the night.

Snow levels will drop to about 7,500 to 9,000 feet.

Wind gust from 40 to 60 mph are possible Sunday in some parts of Southern California. Warmer temperatures arrive Sunday and into early next week.