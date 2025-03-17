Week starts with wind and light rain in the Southern California forecast

Some parts of Southern California will see light rain on St. Patrick's Day with strong afternoon winds.

Most of the rain will fall on coastal and mountain slopes with less precipitation for parts of the coast and inland valleys. Rainfall amounts will range from a few hundredths to one quarter of an inch.

"Any accumulation we see today is going to be very light," said NBC4 meteorologist Belen De Leon. "During the afternoon, the chance of rain starts to go up.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

"Plenty of us are going to stay dry."

More snow is possible, especially for mountain areas above 5,000 feet with a dusting possible down to 4,000 feet.

Los Angeles has seen 2.04 inches of rain this month after six days of measurable rainfall. The average rainfall for March is 2.23 inches.

Wind gusts up to 40 and 50 mph are possible in the deserts with stronger gusts in the mountains. Winds will pick up in the afternoon, when 30 to 35 gust are likely for coastal and valley communities.

A wind advisory goes into effect for some areas at 11 a.m. and continues into Tuesday morning.

The rest of the week looks dry and warmer.

Health officials are warning the public to avoid the water at all Los Angeles County beaches until at least 4 p.m. Monday due to anticipated high levels of bacteria from last week's rain.