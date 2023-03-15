How Much Rain Fell in LA? These Areas Shattered Rainfall Records

A storm that produced steady and sometimes heavy rain Tuesday and overnight into Wednesday broke Los Angeles-area rainfall records that have stood for decades.

The system powered by an atmospheric river over the Pacific Ocean drew moisture into Southern California that came down in the form of overnight downpours in some areas.

"This storm has already broken rainfall records and we're not done yet," said NBC4 forecaster Belen De Leon.

More rain is expected Wednesday afternoon before the storm moves out.

LA Rainfall Records for March 14

Note: Previous record and year are in parentheses.

Santa Barbara Airport: 2.54 inches (1.36, 1952)

Oxnard: 2.25 inches (1.46, 1930)

Camarillo Airport: 2.04 inches (1.46, 1930)

LAX: 1.97 inches (0.43, 1982)

Downtown LA: 1.89 inches (1.74, 1930)

Santa Maria Airport: 1.63 inches (0.68, 1910)

Long Beach Airport: 1.53 inches (0.63, 1982)

Paso Robles Airport: 1.27 inches (0.75, 1958)

More records are possible Wednesday due in part to overnight rain that caused flooding on several roads, stranding drivers in rising water.

The chance of rain dips to 20 percent through midday, but there is a 50 percent chance of rain early Wednesday afternoon. Scattered showers are possible throughout the region.