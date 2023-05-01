May Starts With Spring Showers. See This Week's Wet Weather Forecast

Spring showers and below-normal temperatures are in the forecast for Southern California during the first week of May.

Light showers and drizzle arrived early Monday ahead of the morning drive.

"We're starting off cloudy with areas of drizzle," said NBC4 forecaster Belen De Leon.

Afternoon highs will be in the low- to mid-60s for most areas with highs dipping into the 50s in mountain communities. Wind speeds will increase throughout the day.

The normal high for this time of year in downtown Los Angeles is between 73 to 75 degrees. Monday's high will reach 65.

Average rainfall for May in downtown LA is .32 inches.

"We could get that this week alone," said De Leon. "We're looking at rain today and tomorrow, but a higher chance later this week."

Here's what to expect for the rest of the week.

Today's forecast: Cloudy and cool with drizzle☔️ The whole week will be chilly with a higher chance for rain on Thursday. Stay tuned for updates! How do you feel about winter weather returning? @NBCLA @AdrianNBCLA @LynetteRomero #CAwx #LArain #weatherforecast pic.twitter.com/wmiUnPBPv8 — Belen De Leon (@BelenNBCLA) May 1, 2023

When Will It Rain?

After light showers Monday, more significant rainfall is in the forecast Tuesday through Thursday due to the unseasonably cold storm.

Coastal and valley areas will see .25 to .75 inches of rain. Mountain communities will receive a half-inch to one inch.

The heaviest precipitation arrives mid-week.

Here are the latest rainfall projections for this week - map version. Most of the rain expected Tue-Thu. #cawx #larain pic.twitter.com/rCie1KGojp — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) May 1, 2023

"Late Wednesday into Thursday, we're going to get a colder push of air," said De Leon. "That's going to drop the snow level."

Mountain areas also can expect gusty winds and more snow, possibly 4 to 8 inches above 5,000 feet.

Rain tapers off by Friday with temperatures starting to rebound.