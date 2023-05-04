May Starts With Spring Showers and Snow. When Will the Cold Storm Move Out?

Scattered spring showers and below-normal temperatures are in the forecast Thursday after overnight rain and the roar of thunder in Southern California.

A flood advisory in effect for much of the region expires at 8 a.m., but scattered showers will continue into the afternoon. Heavier rain is possible just before midday in the San Fernando Valley, but the chance of rain will gradually diminish into the evening.

Average rainfall for May in downtown LA is .32 inches.

"We could get that this week alone," said NBCLA forecaster Belen De Leon. "We're looking at rain today and tomorrow, but a higher chance later this week."

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The storm also packed strong winds. At least two businesses and the Carson and Compton areas were damaged Thursday morning. Portions of the buildings' roofs were ripped off when a storm cell moved through the area.

The heaviest rain fell during the morning commute but there's still a chance for isolated t-storms. Here's one rolling through Hacienda Heights with lightning, gusty winds, heavy rain, and possibly small hail. Keep an eye to the sky! We're not done yet. Get updates @NBCLA. pic.twitter.com/s7n6xRa36x — Belen De Leon (@BelenNBCLA) May 4, 2023

When Will It Rain in LA Today?

An unseasonably cold storm brought rain overnight and into Thursday morning.

Coastal and valley areas could get between a half-inch to an inch of rain before things dry out later in the day Thursday, while mountains and foothills could see between 1 and 2 inches.

Thunder roared overnight in Los Angeles, likely waking people across the region. The storm will bring a roughly 20% chance of thunderstorms, with those chances largely dwindling by Thursday afternoon.

The most likely timing of thunderstorms will be before 8 a.m. Thursday, with some areas potentially seeing rain falling at a rate of a half-inch per hour.

Some lingering showers are possible in inland areas on Friday and into Saturday, but drier conditions are expected this weekend. Temperatures will rises into the 70s by Sunday after a week of widespread highs in the 50s and low-60s.

Cool weather returns Wednesday, and so does another chance of rain.

When Will It Snow?

Some mountain areas will see even more snow, with an average of 4 to 8 inches possible at elevations above 6,000 feet, and a chance of accumulations exceeding a foot in some isolated spots. Lesser amounts of snow are possible down to 4,000 feet. Forecasters said there is a 30% chance of an inch or more of snow falling over the Grapevine stretch of Interstate 5 in northern Los Angeles County, so motorists should be on alert for possible closures or police escorts.

A winter weather advisory will be in effect until 5 p.m. Thursday in the eastern San Gabriel Mountains, with the anticipated snow accompanied by winds of up to 45 mph.