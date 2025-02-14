Live updates: Strongest wave of storm moves into Los Angeles County

What to Know
- A flash flood warning was issued Thursday afternoon for the Palisades and Franklin fires burn scars in Los Angeles County as the most powerful wave of a winter storm moved into the region.
- Evacuation orders are in effect for several canyon communities near the Airport Fire in Orange County.
- A flash flood watch, indicating the potential for flooding to develop, will be in effect for much of Southern California through Thursday evening.
- Evacuation warnings were issued late Wednesday afternoon for recent Los Angeles wildfire burn scar areas.
- Pacific Coast Highway was closed ahead of the storm due to the threat of rock and mud slides.
The most powerful storm of the season arrives in Los Angeles. See live updates below.