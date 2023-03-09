March Storm Timeline: When SoCal Will See More Rain and Snow

What to Know A storm brings light to moderate rain to Los Angeles overnight and through most of Friday.

Snow will fall at higher elevations without the blizzard conditions that plagued mountain communities in late February.

Expect rain in all mountain communities and resorts, which could combine with several feet of snow from the last storm to cause problems.

A storm fueled by an atmospheric river over the Pacific Ocean will bring rain and snow Friday and possibly into the weekend in Southern California.

No watches or warnings have been issued ahead of the storm, a warmer system that will not bring nearly as much precipitation as the late February cold storm that triggered a rare blizzard warning, landslides, flooding and other weather-related problems. Flooding due to more significant rainfall is expected in Northern California, where residents are still dealing with the aftermath of earlier storms.

The upcoming system will draw moisture from an atmospheric river over the ocean. The long plumes of moisture contributed to some of California's most powerful storms on record, including the system that brought historic snowfall to Southern California's mountains and days of rain elsewhere.

Here's what to expect from the storm.

Storm Timeline

The system will arrive late Thursday in Ventura County, likely around 11 p.m., before moving into Los Angeles County around midnight. Most areas will see rain throughout Friday, but intensity will varying from mist and light rain to brief moderate-to-heavy showers.

"Tomorrow morning we're going to start off with wet roads," said NBC4 forecaster Belen De Leon. "The rain moves in late (Thursday) afternoon and this evening for Ventura County. By tomorrow morning, we've got those slippery roads."

Ventura County: 11 p.m. Thursday to 10 p.m. Friday

Los Angeles County: 12 a.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Friday

Orange County: 2 a.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Friday

Inland Empire: 3 a.m. Friday to 11 p.m. Friday

"The heaviest rain will be moderate," said De Leon. "We're not expecting any huge rainfall rates.

"By Saturday, we start to see that rain intensity back off. It's looking like a mostly cloudy and drizzly day."

Here are the projected rainfall totals.

Ventura County: 0.50 to 1.50 inches

Los Angeles County: 0.25 to 0.75 inches

Orange County: 0.25 to 0.75 inches

Inland Empire: 0.25 to 0.75 inches

Ventura County Mountains: 1 to 2 inches of rain

San Gabriel Mountains: 0.25 to 0.50 inches of rain

San Bernardino Mountains: 0.25 to 0.50 inches of rain

Another storm is expected to move into the region early next week.

Previous storms powered by atmospheric rivers have already pushed Los Angeles past its seasonal rain average. Statewide, the most severe drought conditions have been wiped out.

Projected Snow Levels

Unlike the February cold storm when snow levels dipped to unusually low elevations, snow levels with this storm will remain well above 10,000 feet. Only a few peaks in the San Bernardino Mountains, where residents are still digging out from the previous snowstorm, will receive snow.

An avalanche March 1 blocked a section of mountain road on Mount Baldy. Mount Baldy Resort tweeted that avalanches were reported in the Movie Slope area.

No injuries were reported.

The rapid flows of snow down a mountain kill more than 150 people worldwide each year, according to the National Weather Service.

Warning signs include cracks in the snow around feet or skis; a hollow feeling to the ground underfoot; 'whumping' sounds indicating that the snow is settling; heavy snowfall or rain in a 24-hour period; rapidly increasing temperatures; and patterns on the snow created by the force of powerful winds.

In the San Bernardino County mountains, unrelenting snow blocked roads, and left some stranded residents running low on supplies. Snow piled up to rooftops in Lake Arrowhead and other communities. In Crestline, the roof of a family owned grocery store collapsed under the weight of snow.