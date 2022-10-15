First Alert Forecast

Here's When to Expect Rain on a Cool Weekend in SoCal

Scattered showers with greatly varying rainfall rates are expected to pop up throughout Saturday before conditions clear Sunday.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms developed to start a cloudy and wet weekend in Southern California.

Many woke up to drizzle and brief periods of light rain Saturday, when showers and storms are possible throughout the day. Chances of rain will increase in the afternoon from Ventura County and into areas to the south. 

“We’re tracking some showers as we go throughout the rest of the day,” said NBC4 forecaster Melissa Magee.  “Make sure you have those umbrellas with you.

“It’s not a washout today, but shower will certainly be around from time to time.”

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The low pressure system will linger through Saturday. More showers could develop after midnight, spreading from the coast to inland communities. 

A flood watch is in effect Saturday for most of the region. Rainfall rates will range from a 1/2 inch to and inch per hour.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

MLB 10 hours ago

Los Angeles Dodgers Postgame Reactions After NLDS Game 3 Against San Diego Padres

Los Angeles Dodgers 12 hours ago

Padres' Pitching Stymies Dodgers to win Game 3, 2-1, Lead NLDS Two Games to One

Expect widespread rain over much of Los Angles County with the possibility of lightning, strong wind gusts and brief heavy downpours. The rainfall rate will likely vary by location, but it will be enough for the potential of flooding and minor debris flows in recent LA County burn areas. 

Rain is expected to taper off Sunday, but temperatures will remain cooler than normal. 

“By Sunday, mid-morning, we’ll start to find some clearing,” Magee said. 

Temperatures will warm next week. 

This article tagged under:

First Alert Forecast
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us