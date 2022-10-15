Here's When to Expect Rain on a Cool Weekend in SoCal

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms developed to start a cloudy and wet weekend in Southern California.

Many woke up to drizzle and brief periods of light rain Saturday, when showers and storms are possible throughout the day. Chances of rain will increase in the afternoon from Ventura County and into areas to the south.

“We’re tracking some showers as we go throughout the rest of the day,” said NBC4 forecaster Melissa Magee. “Make sure you have those umbrellas with you.

“It’s not a washout today, but shower will certainly be around from time to time.”

Scattered to numerous showers with isolated thunderstorms have develop across the #SoCal bight and out over the coastal waters. More activity is expected over the Southland later today. #CAwx #LARain pic.twitter.com/pduniriOdj — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) October 15, 2022

The low pressure system will linger through Saturday. More showers could develop after midnight, spreading from the coast to inland communities.

A flood watch is in effect Saturday for most of the region. Rainfall rates will range from a 1/2 inch to and inch per hour.

Expect widespread rain over much of Los Angles County with the possibility of lightning, strong wind gusts and brief heavy downpours. The rainfall rate will likely vary by location, but it will be enough for the potential of flooding and minor debris flows in recent LA County burn areas.

Rain is expected to taper off Sunday, but temperatures will remain cooler than normal.

“By Sunday, mid-morning, we’ll start to find some clearing,” Magee said.

Temperatures will warm next week.