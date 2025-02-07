First Alert Forecast

How much rain fell in LA? Here's a rainfall update

Several areas of the city reached upwards of two inches in past 48 hours. See where

By Benjamin Papp

NBC Universal, Inc.

Light showers dotted Los Angeles Friday morning in a final projected day of showers this week.

According to NBCLA meteorologist Belen De Leon, the light rain will continue through this morning before gradually faltering by Friday afternoon. Winds will remain gusty in mountains and deserts areas, reaching speeds upwards of 45-55 mph.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

First Alert Forecast 12 hours ago

Another round of showers moves through Southern California before weekend

First Alert Forecast 4 hours ago

First Alert Air Quality Forecast: Feb. 7

Those colder temperatures are expected to carry over through the weekend, especially in the Inland Empire where temperatures could hit freezing.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Over the past 24 to 48 hours, the area has received a much-needed inch and a half of rain – the bulk of which arrived Thursday night. 

Here are some 24/48 hour rain totals as of Friday morning from around Southern California.

  • Claremont: 1.92/1.96 inches
  • Eaton Dam: 1.84/2.04 inches
  • Hollywood Reservoir: 1.71/2.00 inches 
  • LA City College: 1.52/1.68 inches
  • Beverly Hills: 1.21/1.52 inches
  • Sepulveda Canyon at Mulholland Drive: 1.21/1.64 inches
  • Culver City: 0.82/0.97 inches
  • South Gate: 0.80/0.90 inches
  • Downtown Los Angeles: 1.66/1.81 inches
  • Palos Verdes: 0.79/NA inches
  • Long Beach: 0.79/NA inches
  • Norwalk: 0.49/NA inches 
  • Eagle Rock Reservoir: 1.68/1.84 inches
  • Northridge: 0.45/NA inches

The runoff is creating the most issues, however, prompting an ocean water closure this morning from La Flores State Beach to as far south as Santa Monica. Authorities are attempting to prevent ash and debris from the recent fires from flowing into the ocean.

The wet weather is anticipated to return next week on Wednesday or Thursday, according to De Leon.

Both the current and upcoming showers will keep recent fire zones at risk for mudslides and flooding.

Charred hillsides, and especially burn scars, stripped of vegetation do not absorb water well, creating the potential for flash floods and mudslides that can collect debris and wipe out structures in their paths. The extent of a mudflows will depend on the intensity of the rainfall, duration of the storm, and the amount of remaining vegetation to hold everything in place.

Both the Palisades and Eaton fires that created these conditions started exactly one month ago from Friday.

This article tagged under:

First Alert ForecastMalibuDowntown Los AngelesNational Weather Service
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us