How much rain fell in LA? Here's a rainfall update

Light showers dotted Los Angeles Friday morning in a final projected day of showers this week.

According to NBCLA meteorologist Belen De Leon, the light rain will continue through this morning before gradually faltering by Friday afternoon. Winds will remain gusty in mountains and deserts areas, reaching speeds upwards of 45-55 mph.

Those colder temperatures are expected to carry over through the weekend, especially in the Inland Empire where temperatures could hit freezing.

Over the past 24 to 48 hours, the area has received a much-needed inch and a half of rain – the bulk of which arrived Thursday night.

Here are some 24/48 hour rain totals as of Friday morning from around Southern California.

Claremont: 1.92/1.96 inches

Eaton Dam: 1.84/2.04 inches

Hollywood Reservoir: 1.71/2.00 inches

LA City College: 1.52/1.68 inches

Beverly Hills: 1.21/1.52 inches

Sepulveda Canyon at Mulholland Drive: 1.21/1.64 inches

Culver City: 0.82/0.97 inches

South Gate: 0.80/0.90 inches

Downtown Los Angeles: 1.66/1.81 inches

Palos Verdes: 0.79/NA inches

Long Beach: 0.79/NA inches

Norwalk: 0.49/NA inches

Eagle Rock Reservoir: 1.68/1.84 inches

Northridge: 0.45/NA inches

The runoff is creating the most issues, however, prompting an ocean water closure this morning from La Flores State Beach to as far south as Santa Monica. Authorities are attempting to prevent ash and debris from the recent fires from flowing into the ocean.

The wet weather is anticipated to return next week on Wednesday or Thursday, according to De Leon.

Both the current and upcoming showers will keep recent fire zones at risk for mudslides and flooding.

Charred hillsides, and especially burn scars, stripped of vegetation do not absorb water well, creating the potential for flash floods and mudslides that can collect debris and wipe out structures in their paths. The extent of a mudflows will depend on the intensity of the rainfall, duration of the storm, and the amount of remaining vegetation to hold everything in place.

Both the Palisades and Eaton fires that created these conditions started exactly one month ago from Friday.