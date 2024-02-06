See rainfall records set so far by the February storm in Southern California

A storm that moved into Southern California Sunday after drawing in moisture from an atmospheric river over the Pacific quickly shattered long-standing rainfall records and continued to set high marks as it moved slowly through the region.

The storm is bringing more rain Tuesday before it will finally break apart mid-week, but not before leaving its mark on the rainfall record books.

Two-day rainfall -- Sunday and Monday -- for downtown Los Angeles totaled 7.03 inches. That's the highest two-day rainfall total for the month of February, which is historically the region's wettest month of the year. It breaks the previous mark of 6.02 inches set Feb. 24-25 in 1913.

It was the third-wettest two-day total on record for downtown Los Angeles.

Scroll down to see more records set by the February storm (Updated Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.)

Feb. 4, 2024 Southern California single-day rainfall records

Downtown LA–USC: 4.10 inches

Previous: 2.55 inches (1925)

LAX: 1.76 inches

Previous: 0.56 inches (1958)

Long Beach Airport: 1.50 inches

Previous: 0.69 inches (1975)

Santa Barbara: 2.39 inches

Previous: 0.50 inches (1990)

Sunday was the was the 10th-wettest Feb. 4 on record for downtown LA, tied with March 15, 2003. It was the third-wettest February day for downtown LA and the wettest in more than a century.

Feb. 5, 2024 Southern California single-day rainfall records

Downtown LA–USC: 2.93 inches

Previous: 2.30 inches (1978)

Big Bear: 2.78 inches (liquid equivalent, not snow total)

Previous: 2.00 inches (2019)

LAX: 2.57 inches

Previous: 1.42 inches (1978)

Long Beach Airport: 2.57 inches

Previous: 1.40 inches (1978)

Riverside: 2.39 inches

Previous: 1.28 inches (1931)

Burbank: 2.19 inches

Previous: 1.46 inches (2009)

San Jacinto: 2.00 inches

Previous: 0.56 inches (1999)

Anaheim: 1.87 inches

Previous: 0.56 inches (2019)

Lancaster: 1.49 inches

Previous: 0.48 inches (2009)

Palmdale: 1.70 records

Previous: 0.61 (1948)

Now have the official number for yesterday in Downtown LA (2/5): 2.93"



With that we are up to 13.95" of rain for the season as of yesterday, there's still more rain today.



Bigger picture, this is already the 13th-wettest February on record for downtown Los Angeles. More rain fell Sunday and Monday (7.03 inches) than downtown LA had seen for the entire rain season, which began Oct. 1, to that point (6.92 inches).

Flash flood warnings remained in effect for parts of Los Angeles County early Tuesday, raising the threat of slides on already saturated hillsides. The LAFD said Tuesday morning that it responded to more than 300 slides since Sunday.

A torrent of rocks and mud that damaged homes Sunday night in the Studio City area. A mudslide in Beverly Crest that left cars stuck Monday in deep mud, and another slide that damaged a Baldwin Hills home.