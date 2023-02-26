Another Wet Storm Moves Into SoCal. Here's What to Know

What to Know Rain will arrive in waves Monday through Wednesday.

Snow levels will not be as low as the last storm.

The wet weather is forecast to clear out ahead of the weekend.

After a massive winter storm swept through the Southern California region bringing heavy rainfall and multiple inches of snow, another is already on its way.

This next storm won't be as severe as the previous one but it will still bring some scattered showers and fresh snow.

This next storm is expected to bring some Monday morning showers to the LA Basin area, only lasting a few hours then clearing out before lunch time until another round of rain returns in the late night. That same pattern will continue into Tuesday.

NBC4's forecaster Shanna Mendiola says that snowfall and rainfall will not be as much but will still increase overall totals.

"It will be quick rounds of rain moving through," Mendiola said.

This round of wet weather is expected to bring about 0.5 to 1 inches of rain to the coast and valleys, and 1 to 2 inches to the mountains and foothills.

The storm will stick around until about Wednesday and clear out before the weekend. Snow levels will not dip as low as the storm that hammered Southern California Friday and into the weekend.

Over the last few days some mountain areas received over seven feet of snow and lower-level elevation areas saw close to 11 inches of rain. A winter weather advisory is in effect for mountain communities.

Some areas also received hail across Los Angeles, near the Hollywood sign, Carson and Santa Monica.

Hundreds of residents experienced power outages caused by the gusty winds, fallen powerlines and also fallen trees.

As of 8 a.m. Sunday LADWP tweeted that they had made significant progress and had restored power to about 40,000 customers.

2/26 Update: Crews have made major progress yesterday & overnight restoring power to ~40,000 customers since 8 a.m. Saturday. Overall, 91,000 customers have had power restored since the start of the storm & ~53,000 remain affected as of 6 a.m. pic.twitter.com/jiJaIz7wKC — LADWP (@LADWP) February 26, 2023

Caltrans issued many weather-related closures as driving conditions became dangerous due to flooding and ice.

The 5 Freeway was closed Saturday through the Grapevine. As of Sunday afternoon it was reopened and CHP units began escorting vehicles through.