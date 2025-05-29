LA temperatures climb ahead of weekend. See the warm weather forecast

The ups and downs of the Los Angeles temperature rollercoaster continue late this week and into the weekend.

The region will see temperatures rise above normal Thursday before even warmer weather Friday that could reach triple-digits in some areas. Highs will run 10 or more degrees above normal is some parts of Southern California.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"The weather today is going to be warmer compared to yesterday," said NBC4 meteorologist Belen De Leon. "Tomorrow, is when we're expecting to get to the peak of the heat."

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Expect highs Thursday of 95 in Lancaster, 88 in San Bernardino, 72 in Irvine, 86 in Santa Clarita and 82 in Van Nuys.

A high of 97 degrees is in Friday's forecast for Santa Clarita.

Cooler conditions return Saturday with temperatures dropping for most of the region.

The weekend also brings a chance of showers, including possible thunderstorms. Precipitation is most likely in the San Gabriel Mountains.

A tropical depression that developed southwest of Mexico will move north, bringing the chance for showers and mountain thunderstorms on Sunday.

"With that movement and the weather pattern in place for us here in SoCal, we are going to have some of that tropical moisture streaming into our areas," De Leon said. "Humidity will be on the rise, and that added humidity will contribute to a chance of showers."

Expect continued cooling Sunday through Wednesday with readings dipping to 5 to 10 degrees below normal before another warming trend by mid-week.