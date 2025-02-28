February heat breaks record high temperatures. See the changes ahead for the weekend

A blast of February heat set record high temperatures Thursday in Southern California before cooler conditions this weekend and a chance for rain next week.

This week's above-normal temperatures included the following record highs on Thursday.

88 degrees in downtown LA, breaking the old record of 86 set in 2020

86 degrees at LAX, breaking the old record of 85 degrees set in 2020

88 degrees at Long Beach Airport, breaking the old record of 84 degrees set in 2020

93 degrees in Santa Ana, tying the record set in 1932

Changes in the weather start Friday as an area of low pressure moves into the region. Temperatures across much of the area will drop into the mid-70s and high 60s.

"That's bringing dramatically cooler temperatures," said NBC4 meteorologist David Biggar. "We're talking 10 to 20 degrees of cooling."

Cloud cover will increase early Saturday with drizzle possible in some areas. Sunshine will break through for some parts of Southern California in the afternoon, but others will remain under clouds, including the San Gabriel Valley, parts of the Inland Empire and the LA basin.

Another system sweeps into the region Sunday with more clouds in the forecast. Scattered light showers are possible mid-morning into the afternoon.

"No indication of heavy rainfall," Biggar said, adding that about one-tenth of rain at most will fall.

A system bringing light rain arrives by mid-week.