SoCal to Get Another Blast of Heat. Here's When This Week's Warmup Starts

Extreme heat returns after a cooler start to the week in Southern California.

A deep marine layer is bringing temperatures down on Monday, although highs are still about 5 degrees above normal.

The mild temperatures won't last long.

"Tomorrow, the temperatures rise a bit, but it's still going to be nice," said NBC4 forecaster Belen De Leon. "Then, a big jump from Tuesday to Wednesday, and then Thursday we're expecting the peak of the heat with numbers in the 90s and triple digits."

Temperatures will run about 10 degrees above normal, starting Wednesday.

On Saturday, temperatures topped 90 degrees in many parts of Los Angeles County. Triple-digit heat gripped the Antelope Valley. Temperatures reached 102 degrees in Lancaster on Saturday and 101 in nearby Palmdale.

Happy Monday! The forecast is great today but the heat will return by the middle of the week. Have a great day! @NBCLA #weatherforecast #losangeles #nbcla pic.twitter.com/D5bUOXxlYu — Belen De Leon (@BelenNBCLA) June 13, 2022

An excessive heat warning ended Sunday for parts of the Inland Empire.

Record temperatures were recorded in parts of Riverside County during the scorching weekend. The low temperature in Riverside on Sunday was 64, the highest minimum temperature since it was 63 in 2019. The low temperature on Sunday was 58 in Idyllwild and tied for the minimum high temperature set in 2013.

Temperatures reached 110 degrees in the Coachella Valley and near Banning.

A slight cooldown arrives for Father's Day Sunday.