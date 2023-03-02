LA Zoo

LA Zoo Closes for Storm Cleanup After Wet and Windy Weather

A large pine tree fell on a walkway Wednesday during a day of strong wind gusts.

By Jonathan Lloyd

The Los Angeles Zoo is cleaning up after this week's wet and windy weather.

The Zoo announced that it will be closed Thursday to clean up debris left behind by this week's powerful winter storms. In a tweet, Zoo officials said they plan to reopen Friday.

The storm damage included a large pine tree that fell onto a walkway Wednesday during hours of strong wind gusts. Guests were escorted from the property inside Griffith Park.

"The recent rains saturated the ground and, along with strong winds, caused the downed tree," the Zoo tweeted.

No injuries were reported.

Strong winds knocked down trees Wednesday in several neighborhood, including Northridge, Inglewood, Glendale, Brentwood and Laurel Canyon.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power reported has been responding outages, many caused by wind and downed trees, for several days as a series of storms brought rain, snow and wind to Southern California. The utility was still working Wednesday to fully restore power to customers who lost electricity during earlier storms.

A wind advisory was in effect until 4 a.m. Thursday in the Santa Clarita, San Fernando, Antelope and San Gabriel valleys with wind gusts reaching 50 mph. Los Angeles County mountains will also be under a wind advisory until early Thursday morning, with winds of up to 55 mph anticipated.

Calmer conditions are expected into the weekend.

