Lightning Strike Suspected in Deaths of Woman and Dogs in Pico Rivera, Sheriff's Department Says

A woman and her dogs were apparently struck and killed by lightning Wednesday in Pico Rivera as thunderstorms hammered Southern California, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The woman was walking the dogs just before 9 a.m. on a path near a riverbed at Mines and Rimbank avenues in the community about 15 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles.

Details about the victim's identity were not immediately available. A member of the coroner's office was on the way to the location.

According to the NWS Storm Data, the U.S. has averaged 43 reported lightning fatalities per year over the last 30 years. That number was at 27 from 2009-2019.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

About 10 percent of people struck by lightning are killed, according to the NWS.

The odds of being struck by lightning in a given year is 1/1,222,000. The odds of being struck in your lifetime is 1/15,300.

The thunderstorms, caused by some monsoon moisture that moved into our area overnight, are bringing scattered rain showers and some dry lightning with them. The cloudy weather is also accompanied by a heat wave that will stick around through the end of the week.

While lightning strikes are rare in Southern California, they occurred frequently overnight with over 3,700 lightning strikes recorded in the region.