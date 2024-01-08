Parts of SoCal under freeze warning ahead of strong mid-week winds

Parts of Southern California are under a freeze warning early Tuesday ahead of another round of powerful winds later this week.

A freeze warning was in effect for the west San Fernando Valley, and the Riverside and San Bernardino county valleys. Other areas woke up to well below-normal temperatures in the 30s.

"It's the coldest morning we've had so far this season," said NBCLA forecaster Belen De Leon.

Temperatures as low as 27 degrees were in the early morning forecast. The warning, in effect until 9 a.m., means frost and freeze conditions that could kill crops and other vegetation.

High temperatures are expected to stay in the low 60s for the Los Angeles basin and valleys, and inland Orange County through the rest of the week.

The winter chill will be accompanied by a high wind watch Wednesday through Thursday for the Ventura and Los Angeles County mountains. Expect winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts around 60 to 70 mph. The watch area includes the Santa Monica Mountains.

Strong NW-N winds, rain chances, mountain snow will likely return to the region Wed-Thu. High Wind Watches posted for many mountain/foothill areas+SW Santa Barbara Co where damaging gusts of 60-70 mph will be possible, strongest in Santa Ynez Range/I-5 corridor. #LAweather #cawx pic.twitter.com/JZnZTLXoa6 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 8, 2024

"That just tells you how strong these winds are, that they're going to reach the coastline," said De Leon. "Places that usually don't feel the winds are going to feel them."

Light rain is possible Wednesday into Thursday with mountain snow likely along the Grapevine section of the 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles.

Another storm chance arrives this weekend.