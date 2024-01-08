Cool week in SoCal starts with a double-digit dip in temperatures

Temperatures dipped into the 20s and 30s Monday morning in parts of Southern California with a frost advisory in effect for some areas at the start of a cool week

The advisory was in effect until 9 a.m. Monday. It includes the communities of Lake Castaic, Newhall, Santa Clarita and Valencia. Temperatures in those areas north of Los Angeles were in the low 30s.

A freeze warning was in effect for Riverside and San Bernardino county valleys.

In Anaheim, temperatures were 15 degrees lower than Sunday morning. Similar double-digit drops were reported in Oxnard, Lancaster, Victorville, Long Beach, Santa Ana and Hemet.

A freeze watch remains in effect from late Monday night through Tuesday morning, but a wind advisory expired after a Sunday of powerful gusts throughout the region.

BRRRRR.........following a cold and windy day, tonight will be near or below freezing for many areas. Be mindful of sensitive plants and pets tonight as frost/freeze conditions are possible tomorrow morning! 🥶#CAwx pic.twitter.com/dDNPh81wB2 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 8, 2024

Highs Monday were expected to reach the low to mid 60s for most of Los Angenes and Orange counties. A high of 50 is forecast for Lancaster. Victorville will see a high of 47.

Winds are expected to diminish into Monday night.

High temperatures are expected to stay in the low 60s for the Los Angeles basin and valleys, and inland Orange County through the rest of the week.

"We're going to stay mostly dry, but there is a system that I'm tracking Wednesday into Thursday that's going to increase our cloud cover," said NBCLA forecaster Belen De Leon. "Right now, the chance for any kind of rain is slim, but we could see the return of those strong winds like we did (Sunday)."

Another storm chance arrives this weekend.