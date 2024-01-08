First Alert Forecast

Cool week in SoCal starts with a double-digit dip in temperatures

A frost advisory was in effect early Monday for parts of Los Angeles County.

By Jonathan Lloyd and Belen De Leon

NBC Universal, Inc.

Temperatures dipped into the 20s and 30s Monday morning in parts of Southern California with a frost advisory in effect for some areas at the start of a cool week

The advisory was in effect until 9 a.m. Monday. It includes the communities of Lake Castaic, Newhall, Santa Clarita and Valencia. Temperatures in those areas north of Los Angeles were in the low 30s.

Angeles National Forest 12 hours ago

Woman survives days trapped in pickup after plummeting down steep hillside on Mount Baldy

First Alert Forecast Jan 2

Southern California's first storm of 2024 brings widespread rain and mountain snow

A freeze warning was in effect for Riverside and San Bernardino county valleys.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

In Anaheim, temperatures were 15 degrees lower than Sunday morning. Similar double-digit drops were reported in Oxnard, Lancaster, Victorville, Long Beach, Santa Ana and Hemet.

A freeze watch remains in effect from late Monday night through Tuesday morning, but a wind advisory expired after a Sunday of powerful gusts throughout the region.

Highs Monday were expected to reach the low to mid 60s for most of Los Angenes and Orange counties. A high of 50 is forecast for Lancaster. Victorville will see a high of 47.

Winds are expected to diminish into Monday night.

High temperatures are expected to stay in the low 60s for the Los Angeles basin and valleys, and inland Orange County through the rest of the week.

"We're going to stay mostly dry, but there is a system that I'm tracking Wednesday into Thursday that's going to increase our cloud cover," said NBCLA forecaster Belen De Leon. "Right now, the chance for any kind of rain is slim, but we could see the return of those strong winds like we did (Sunday)."

Another storm chance arrives this weekend.

This article tagged under:

First Alert Forecast
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us