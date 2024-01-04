Strong gusts sweep into SoCal. These areas are under wind warnings and advisories

Hold on, Southern California. Wind advisories and high wind warnings will remain in effect through Thursday night.

A wind advisory will be in effect until 1 a.m. Friday for the Santa Clarita Valley, Malibu Coast, Los Angeles County beaches, Palos Verdes Hills, Santa Mountains Recreational Area, Calabasas, western San Fernando Valley, the San Gabriel Mountains, Catalina Island and the 14 Freeway corridor.

Expect northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph and isolated gusts of 40 to 50 mph.

The rain is gone but now it's cold and windy😬Bundle up and watch out for debris on the road. How's the weather where you are? @NBCLA #weatherforecast #losangeles pic.twitter.com/WZRZwImm1x — Belen De Leon (@BelenNBCLA) January 4, 2024

A more serious high wind warning will be in place for the 5 Freeway corridor until 1 a.m. Friday. The area includes the Tejon Pass, Gorman and Pyramid Lake. Gusts of up to 65 mph are possible.

"Winds gradually improve tonight through Friday morning," said NBCLA forecaster Belen De Leon.

In Sherman Oaks, a large tree fell onto a neighborhood street overnight. The tree blocked Noble Avenue, but did not appear to cause significant damage to homes.

"It sounded like something maybe landed on a roof," said resident Brynn Shiovitz. "The windows were kind of rattling and clanking a lot, and just a lot of commotion. I honestly just thought it was the wind being crazy, but we woke up to find a surprise."

Neighbors said the tree appeared unhealthy for a long time.

In Mission Hills, some residents lost power, but it was not immediately clear whether the outage was wind-related.

At the coast, the rip current risk remains high with surf heights reaching 7 to 10 feet with higher sets. A high surf advisory is in effect until 3 p.m. Los Angeles County and 9 p.m. for Ventura County.

Temperatures across the area are expected to be in the mid-50s to about 60. Temperatures could drop below freezing in some areas Thursday night.

The gusty winds follow a cold storm that brought snow to mountain communities and widespread rain. Winter weather

advisories were canceled Wednesday afternoon for the San Gabriel Mountains and the 5 and 14 freeway corridors.

The unsettled weather system might deliver more snow Thursday above 4,000 feet.

Another chance of rain arrives Saturday night into Sunday morning with cool temperatures this weekend.

"Daytime temperatures slowly warm through Saturday, then a cooldown arrives on Sunday as another storm arrives," said De Leon. "There is still some uncertainty with exact track and intensity, but we should have more details in the coming days."