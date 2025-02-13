See Los Angeles rainfall totals, so far

The strongest storm of the season delivered an inch or more of rain this week to parts of Los Angeles County with the most significant rainfall yet to come.

Below, a list of rainfall totals (inches) for the 48-hour period ending at 1 p.m. Thursday.

San Gabriel Dam: 2.51

Sepulveda Canyon at Mulholland Drive: 2.04

Eagle Rock Reservoir: 1.86

Beverly Hills: 1.57

Hollywood Reservoir: 1.57

Eaton Dam: 1.51

Newhall: 1.37

Mount Wilson: 1.37

LA City College: 1.24

Downtown LA: 1.22

Culver City: 1.12

Los Angeles County can expect heavy rain between noon and 3 p.m. More intense rain is expected from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. before moderate to light showers through the night.

Evacuation orders and warnings are in effect for some areas near recent wildfire burn scars due to the possibility of mudslides and debris flows.

The storm could drop 1.5 to 3 inches across much of the region, with more than 3 to 6 inches in the coastal foothills and mountains.

The region has been under severe to extreme drought conditions after a dry start to the wet season in Southern California. After two seasons of above-average rainfall, a months-long dry spell left hillsides covered in dry brush, providing fuel for wildfires.

The average annual rainfall in downtown LA is abou 14.25. In the 2022-2023 wet season, the region had 28.40 inches of rain followed by 25.19 inches of rain in 2023-2024. So far in this season, downtown LA is well below average.