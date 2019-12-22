Today’s First Alert Forecast

It’s going to be colder Sunday with about a 5 degree cooldown from yesterday with cloudier skies.

Rain will increase Sunday for the western part of our region while everyone else stays cloudy and dry. A frontal system is moving in from the west and will be in Ventura County by the early afternoon. The rain will continue to pour over this area through Sunday night and could spread into LA County too. The Menorah lightning in Beverly Hills could see some rain Sunday night as well. The rain becomes widespread on Monday morning and will make a messy morning commute. The heaviest amounts will fall in the morning then it diminishes after noon. Tuesday will be mostly dry but some isolated showers are possible.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until Tuesday morning. Snow levels will be around 6000 feet Sunday and drop to 5000 feet on Monday.

A wind advisory is in effect for the same places as the winter weather advisory until 10 pm Sunday night. Southerly winds will be from 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Winds this strength will cause difficult driving and blow around unsecured objects. Power outages are also possible due to broken tree limbs.

The next storm is set to arrive on Christmas Day. This will be a colder system which means that snow levels could fall down to pass level and cause big travel impacts. As far as rain and snow amounts go, there’s still a lot of uncertainty.

SUNDAY’S FORECAST

LOS ANGELES: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a chance for afternoon rain. Highs from 65 to 70 degrees.

COAST: Cloudy and breezy with a chance for afternoon rain. Afternoon highs from 65 to 70 degrees.

VALLEYS: Mostly cloudy with a chance for afternoon rain. Afternoon highs from 60 to 65 degrees.

INLAND: Partly cloudy. Afternoon highs from 65 to 70 degrees.

HIGH DESERT: Mostly cloudy with a chance for afternoon rain. Afternoon highs from 55 to 60 degrees.

MOUNTAINS: Partly cloudy and windy. Rain for LA and Ventura County mountains. Afternoon highs from 45 to 50 degrees.