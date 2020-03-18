LA Chills Out With Morning Temperatures in the 40s

A chill will remain in the air Wednesday around Southern California.

Morning temperatures struggled to climb out of the 40s in widespread areas of Los Angeles and Orange counties. Wednesday’s expected highs include just 44 degrees on Mount Wilson 56 in Lancaster, 62 in several San Gabriel and San Fernando valley areas, 63 in Long Beach and 65 in downtown Los Angeles.

A wind advisory will be in effect from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. around the L.A. and Ventura County coasts. In L.A. County, the advisory will apply to beach cities -- including Long Beach, Malibu and Santa Monica -- Beverly Hills, metropolitan Los Angeles, Downtown L.A. and the Hollywood Hills. West winds of 15 to 25 miles per hour are expected in that region, along with gusts of 35 mph, with the strongest winds expected along the coast.

“It’s going to be a cool morning,” said NBC4 forecaster Shanna Mendiola. “But the rain is going to take a break.

There’s only a slight chance of rain Wednesday in Southern California.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the San Bernardino County mountains.

As for the next round of rain, several systems are expected over the next week.