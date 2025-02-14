Malibu slide sends waves of mud and debris across PCH and into Duke's parking lot

The image of a disaster recovery team trailer surrounded by mud and debris outside Duke's in Malibu illustrates what kind of year it has been for the scenic stretch of the Los Angeles County coast.

The green trailer, positioned in front of the landmark restaurant off Pacific Coast Highway, has been there for a few weeks of cleanup and restoration after the devastating Palisades Fire. The restaurant temporarily closed, but was not significantly damaged by the wildfire that started Jan. 7 in a fearsome Santa Ana windstorm, destroying thousands of buildings in the Pacific Palisades and Malibu area.

On Thursday, the coastal community was hard hit by the strongest storm of the season in Southern California. Hours of rainfall, which was heavy at times, triggered a mudslide that sent mud, water and debris down hillsides, onto PCH and into Duke's parking lot.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The restaurant parking lot and entrance were covered by mud Friday morning as storm cleanup began alongside wildfire recovery in coastal communities. The nearby intersection at PCH and Las Flores Canyon Road also was under a layer of mud.

Crews were using heavy machinery to clear the road.

Parts of PCH remain closed due to the threat of rock and mudslides.

Pacific Coast Highway will remain closed to the public until further notice, accessible only for emergency responders, between Chautauqua Boulevard in Pacific Palisades and Carbon Beach Terrace in Malibu, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Malibu/Lost Hills Station.

On Thursday during the height of the rainfall, a SUV with a LAFD member inside was swept by a powerful slide down and embankment and into the ocean. The lone occupant escaped and was not seriously injured.

Evacuation warnings and orders were in effect for high-risk areas, including burn areas, Thursday along the coast during a day of severe weather.