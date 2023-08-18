Map: See the Tropical Storm Hilary rainfall forecast for SoCal

Hurricane Hilary is expected to bring significant amounts of rain to Southern California during what is historically the region's driest month of the year.

The system, which at its height was a powerful Category 4 hurricane off the Pacific coast of Mexico, is weakened Sunday as it entered the colder waters off the coast of Southern California and the northern Baja California peninsula.

Most of the rain is expected Sunday afternoon and into the night. Rainfall totals of 3 to 6 inches and isolated amounts of up to 10 inches are expected in parts of SoCal, including mountain communities.

Check the map below for the updated rainfall forecast.

