Mild and Dry Weather for the Weekend

Mild and dry weather continues through the weekend.

The only advisory is a High Surf Advisory through Friday night at 8. The highest waves will be in Ventura county where waves will build up to 12 feet. Expect 6 to 9 feet in LA County and 5 to 7 feet in Orange County.

Sunday night, winds strengthen again and High Wind Watches begin for LA and Ventura County mountains, including the Grapevine, beginning in the evening and lasting through Monday morning.

Monday will be our warmest day. Temperatures cool Wednesday ahead of our next chance of rain and mountain snow Thursday.