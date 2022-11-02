November is Off to a Cold and Rainy Start. Here's What to Know

It's a good idea to bring the umbrella and the jacket on your way out of the house this morning -- Wednesday is going to be chilly and rainy around much of Southern California.

Here's what to expect throughout the day:

Rain

Rain started around midnight and continued into the early morning hours as storm clouds blew through the region, and it's likely to continue periodically throughout the day.

Rainfall amounts will be around .25" or less, and up to .5" in the mountains -- enough to get the ground wet, without causing risk of mudslides or debris flows.

Wind

If you still have Halloween decorations up, it might be a good time to take them inside. A wind advisory begins at 10 a.m., continuing into Thursday afternoon.

Winds travelling from the southwest are likely to be powerful, with gusts between 30 and 50 miles per hour on Wednesday.

Those winds will blow through the deserts, mountains and coasts. Driving may be difficult, and trees could be downed, causing a risk of power outages.

By Thursday, the winds will shift and come out of the north and northwest, bringing colder air into the region.

Winds will blow into the deserts, grapevine, Ventura and LA County mountains, and into the San Fernando Valley on Thursday afternoon.

Snow

With those cold winds on Thursday morning, a winter weather advisory is in place for much of the mountains from 10 p.m. Wednesday until 10 a.m. Thursday.

The snow level will drop to about 3,000 feet, meaning mountain peaks will see a dusting of about 1" of snow and passes will see between 3" and 5" of snow on Thursday.

Visibility will be low, and road conditions will be slippery. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will make it especially difficult for drivers.

By Friday and Saturday, freezing temperatures are possible.