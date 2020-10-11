October Heat Wave Coming to SoCal This Week

Summer is long gone, but Southern California is in for another heat wave this week that will see temperatures in the high 90s in the valleys.

Things will heat up beginning Monday, when a high of 94 is forecast for Van Nuys and Santa Clarita, with Fullerton expected to reach 93 and downtown Los Angeles 89, according to the National Weather Service.

Those numbers will rise to 97 Tuesday through Thursday in Santa Clarita, with Van Nuys hitting 98 Wednesday and Thursday and Fullerton reaching 95 on Tuesday. Downtown Los Angeles will heat up to 96 Wednesday and Thursday.

The weather service also predicted very dry conditions, with elevated to brief critical fire weather conditions much of the week. Northerly wind gusts of 35 mph will develop in the wind-prone spots of Los Angeles and Ventura counties late Sunday and Monday, the NWS said.

The combination of winds, warm temperatures and low relative humidity will result in elevated to locally critical fire weather conditions for most areas through Tuesday.

Temperatures could reach triple digits for the warmest valley areas Wednesday through Friday, with cooling not expected until next weekend.