There are many reasons to celebrate on the Fourth of July.

Southern California's air quality won't be one of them.

A particulate advisory will be in effect for the region Tuesday and Wednesday due to high levels of particulate pollution from fireworks displays -- both legal and illegal.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The advisory from the South Coast Air Quality Management District, indicating that levels of airborne particles could cause health problems, will be in effect from 5 p.m. Tuesday through 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.

"The Air Quality Index (AQI) may reach the Hazardous AQI category from the evening of Tuesday, July 4th through the early afternoon on Wednesday, July 5th, the agency said in a statement. "Fireworks emit high levels of particle pollution (PM2.5 and PM10) as well as metal air pollutants, all of which can contribute to negative health effects.

#FIREWORKS PARTICULATE ADVISORY: (July 4-5)

Poor air quality due to fireworks related to #IndependenceDay is possible this #FourthofJuly holiday. Personal “backyard” fireworks also contribute to this air pollution and may lead to negative health effects: https://t.co/Y158OoPtBX pic.twitter.com/Mqe5LJmWFw — South Coast AQMD (@SouthCoastAQMD) July 3, 2023

"Breathing of fine particulate matter can lead to a wide variety of cardiovascular and respiratory health effects such as heart attacks, asthma aggravation, decreased lung function, coughing, or difficulty breathing and may lead to premature death in people with heart or lung disease."

July 4 and 5 are typically among the worst days of the year in the South Coast Air Basin for airborne particles, the AQMD said.

Here are some tips to minimize the health risk from poor air quality.