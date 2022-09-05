Photos: Scenes From Southern California's Late-Summer Heat Wave

Southern Californians sought relief during days of excessive heat warnings and triple-digit temperatures that shattered early September records.
The extreme heat led to calls for power conservation, packed beaches and heightened concerns about the rapid spread of wildfires. Excessive heat warnings remain in effect for part of the region through most of Wednesday.
Below, scenes from the SoCal heat wave.
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 04: People gather on Santa Monica beach amid an intense heat wave in Southern California on September 4, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 04: People sit on Santa Monica pier amid an intense heat wave in Southern California on September 4, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 04: James M. Black practices traveling rings at Santa Monica beach amid an intense heat wave in Southern California on September 4, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Huntington Beach, CA - September 04: Thousands of beach-goers flock to the beach and the cool ocean waters to escape the heat wave on Labor Day weekend in Huntington Beach Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Huntington Beach, CA - September 04: NOBUSHI, a professional taiko drum group from Fukuoka, Japan, performs before a crowd at the Pier Plaza Amphitheater while thousands of beach-goers flocked to the beach to escape the heat wave on Labor Day weekend in Huntington Beach on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. NOBUSHI translated means Wild Samurai, performs at concerts in Japan and around the world in stadiums and large theaters. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Huntington Beach, CA - September 04: People play volleyball in the sand while joining thousands of beach-goers flocking to the beach to escape the heat wave on Labor Day weekend in Huntington Beach on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 04: People wait their turn to use a shower station on Santa Monica beach amid an intense heat wave in Southern California on September 4, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Los Angeles, CA - September 04: LAPD Officer Francisco Serrano wipes sweat off his face while working at the El Salvadorian Independence Day parade in over 100-degree heat on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. (Wesley Lapointe / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 04: A member of the Skid Row community carries away water distributed by volunteers with Water Drop LA on September 4, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Temperatures hovered around 100 degrees in downtown L.A. amid an intense heat wave in Southern California. Water Drop LA is a mutual aid organization which drops off 2,000 gallons of water each Sunday to members of the Skid Row community, many of who are suffering from water insecurity. Skid Row is home to thousands of people who either live on the streets or in shelters. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Los Angeles, CA - September 03: USC Trojans fans on a hot day in the first half of a NCAA football game between the USC Trojans and the Rice Owls at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles on Saturday, September 3, 2022. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)
The USC football kicked off this weekend in the middle of a heat wave. Lauren Coronado reports for the NBC4 News on Sept. 3, 2022.
HOLLYWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER , 3, 2022 - - A pair of Jehovah Witnesses enjoy the shade of their umbrellas during a heatwave in Hollywood on September 3, 2022. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Ontario, CA - September 03: To beat the brutal heat wave that is bearing down on Southern California, with temperatures expected to push into triple-digit temperatures through the Labor Day weekend, Aaron Zaretsky and wife Andrea Zaretsky enjoys cool water spray in the splash pad at Cucamonga-Guasti Regional Park on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 in Ontario, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
TOPSHOT - Vehicles drive past a sign on the 110 Freeway warning of extreme heat and urging energy conservation during a heat wave in downtown Los Angeles, California on September 2, 2022. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
Lakewood, CA - September 02: Installing a roof is hard work, during a heatwave safety is crucial, at a house in Lakewood on Friday, September 2, 2022. Richard Crowell, the owner of RC Roofing takes heat seriously, encouraging his crew to stay covered and hydrated while working under the hot sun. (Photo by Brittany Murray/MediaNews Group/Long Beach Press-Telegram via Getty Images)
The temperature reads 107 degrees Farenheit (41 degrees Celsius) before noon on an electronic sign borad at the Calvary Church in West Hills, California on September 1, 2022. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
CASTAIC, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 31: Residents who were evacuated from their home watch as the Route Fire burns on August 31, 2022 near Castaic, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)