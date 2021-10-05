Photos: Storm System Brings Booming Thunder, Lightning to Southern California

An October storm brought rain, thunder and lighting to Southern California.

Ty Guernsey
Monday’s light show from the hill overlooking the city of Ventura.
Seen from Pacific Palisades Park. Credit: Natalie A.
Seen from pacific palisades park on 10/4/21 Credit: Natalie A.
Lightning over the ocean, viewing from Belmont Shore Bay Credit: Randy Rijkschroeff
Marina del Rey Credit: Gary Romanik
Marina del Rey Credit: Gary Romanik
Steven Peisner
Lightning in Newport Beach.
Steven Peisner
Lightning in Newport Beach.
Joyce Kane
Lightning near Marina Del Rey.

This article tagged under:

stormlightning

