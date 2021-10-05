Photos: Storm System Brings Booming Thunder, Lightning to Southern California Published 42 seconds ago • Updated 27 seconds ago An October storm brought rain, thunder and lighting to Southern California. 9 photos 1/9 Ty Guernsey Monday’s light show from the hill overlooking the city of Ventura. 2/9 Seen from Pacific Palisades Park. Credit: Natalie A. 3/9 Seen from pacific palisades park on 10/4/21 Credit: Natalie A. 4/9 Lightning over the ocean, viewing from Belmont Shore Bay Credit: Randy Rijkschroeff 5/9 Marina del Rey Credit: Gary Romanik 6/9 Marina del Rey Credit: Gary Romanik 7/9 Steven Peisner Lightning in Newport Beach. 8/9 Steven Peisner Lightning in Newport Beach. 9/9 Joyce Kane Lightning near Marina Del Rey. This article tagged under: stormlightning More Photo Galleries Enjoy Fall Family Fun Times, Without the Frights PHOTOS: Huntington Beach Oil Spill Causes Massive Ecologic Damage Leaf Peepers, It's Go Time Around Mammoth Lakes Lights, Camera, Academy Museum: Take a Look Inside