Photos: Scenes From SoCal's Early Spring Storm

Spring began where winter left off in Southern California with more rain and mountain snow. After a series of storms in late February and March, another system entered the region Tuesday. The cold storm triggered flooding and even a tornado warning for parts of LA and Ventura counties. 17 photos 1/17 Getty A person walks their dog on a path next to a second 40-foot wide sinkhole that opened up after heavy rains at a La Habra condo complex amid legal wrangling over the first one that took place four years ago in La Habra Tuesday, March 21, 2023. The sinkhole that currently has a current of water flowing through it, is a formerly covered storm channel that first developed in 2019. 2/17 Getty A pair of geese at Lake Balboa/Anthony C. Beilenson Park in Van Nuys don't seem bothered by the rain on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. 3/17 Getty A worker for SoCal Gas Co. walks across the slushy parking lot at Lake Arrowhead Village as sleet falls on the mountain community on March 21, 2023 in Lake Arrowhead, California. 4/17 Students leaving school in Van Nuys huddle under umbrellas during a passing downpour on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) 5/17 Getty Wind catches an umbrella as students in Van Nuys leave school during a rainy afternoon on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) 6/17 Getty In pouring rain LAUSD employees rally on the first day of three day strike in in front of Robert F. Kennedy Community School on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 in Los Angeles. 7/17 Getty The conditions along the shoreline were windy and wet during this storm and beach construction signs show how high the tide was in Long Beach on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. 8/17 Getty The conditions along the shoreline were windy and wet during this storm in Long Beach on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. 9/17 Getty Commuters brave windy and wet weather during this storm in Long Beach on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. 10/17 Getty A Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department deputy (C) and California Highway Patrol officer (L) look at a flipped vehicle in the rain on Interstate 5 during a winter storm near Gorman, California, on March 21, 2023. 11/17 Jonathan Lloyd A view of the Los Angeles River channel in Universal City Tuesday March 21, 2023. 12/17 NBCLA More rain threatens to make conditions worse on a crumbling section of hillside below apartments in San Clemente. 13/17 NBCLA A water main break and overnight rain flooded the 101 Freeway in Boyle Heights Tuesday March 21, 2023. 14/17 Geese fly over a flooded playground section of the park including the swings, bench and open play area at Edison Community Park in Huntington Beach Monday, March 20, 2023. A pump is visible at right, set up by the City of Huntington Beach to pump the water out to the street. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) 15/17 A flooded playground section of Edison Community Park as a series of storms is hitting the Southland, with rain expected to intensify Tuesday and Wednesday in Huntington Beach Monday, March 20, 2023. A pump is visible at right, set up by the City of Huntington Beach to pump the water out to the street. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) 16/17 Getty A collapsed storm drain channel between condominiums at Coyote Village on Friday, March 17, 2023 in La Habra, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) 17/17 The Hollywood sign past Lake Hollywood Park in Hollywood on March 16, 2023.